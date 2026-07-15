Two weeks ago, Google released Beta 6 for Android 17 QPR1. Now we’re getting Beta 7, available now to all supported Pixel devices.

Suitable for everyday usage, Android 17 QPR1 became platform stable with Beta 6. This new beta appears to be more of a bug fixing update, but we’re still rummaging to see if we can’t spot anything major. We also aren’t seeing any missing downloads for specific phones, so that’s also good. Downloads for all Pixels back to the Pixel 6 lineup are available.

Release date July 15, 2026 Builds CP31.260623.005 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-07-05 Google Play services 26.20.31

The easiest route to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

Top Issues fixed in Beta 7 (July 2026)

Battery Share from Quick Settings failed to start charging or repeatedly displayed the charging animation. ( Issue #476443126 , Issue #477627747 , Issue #480701245 , Issue #484322291 , Issue #488473799 , Issue #501729379 , Issue #500638463 )

, , , , , , ) Turning off Wi-Fi created an empty gap between the battery and mobile data icons in the Quick Settings status bar. ( Issue #517178332 )

) A crash in the Quick Settings font size controller that prevented users from adjusting their text size from the quick access panel. (Issue #531915405, Issue #530312544)

We’ll be on the lookout for new features.

// Google