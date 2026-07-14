We are still in a bit of shock after seeing the entire Pixel 11 series outed early yesterday, thanks to the slip-up of someone trying to get ahead of launch by posting listings for each phone early. It gave us a look at the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL a month before Google could officially reveal them.

After showing you all of the colors that are on the way for each phone and then sharing a Pixel 11 specs sheet, we wanted to follow-up with an image comparison.

Below, you will get to visually compare the Pixel 11 to the Pixel 10, Pixel 11 Pro to the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL to the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Pixel 11 Pro XL vs. Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 10 Pro

What do we notice between each phone’s design? Not much has changed between the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro models from a visual standpoint. Obviously, the new camera bar hosts a piece of glass across the entire face of it, leaving the flash within the glass and not in a separate metal casing. It’s a subtle change, but it looks nice, honestly.

The other thing you’ll notice is the lack of a temperature sensor in the Pixel 11 Pro models. We have operated under the assumption that this would be gone from these new Pro phones since the first renders dropped. It is sad to see, though, even if I didn’t personally use it much. We know that many of you did, regularly.

The only other difference is one you cannot see from these images. The Pixel 11 series is expected to adopt a Pixel Glow feature that will bring subtle light and color to the back of your device. This is likely to end up as a lighting system surrounding the camera bar.

The buttons all line up and we still have a triple rear camera that is rumored to be overhauled for 2026. Overall, these look like a slightly updated Pixel series phones.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 10

For the Pixel 11, the only change to point out is that same adjustment to the camera bar that sees glass extend to its edges, like we see on the Pixel 11 Pro devices. We still have the triple rear camera and flash. Will we also end up with Pixel Glow? I sure hope so.w

Seeing anything else different? Those colors sure are nice, right?

READ: Everything we know about the Pixel 11 series