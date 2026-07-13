Assuming you saw that insane device reveal of the Pixel 11 series earlier with images, pricing, and storage options, we also wanted to put together Pixel 11 specs that may end up being official.

All of those Amazon listings that gave us the goods happen to have partial specs lists for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While we’re not going to call these “official” just yet, they are quite detailed and even include UPC codes for each device.

Pixel 11 series vs. Pixel 10 series differences

Most of the numbers look as to be expected, but there is one change to point out. The listings suggest that the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will see a downgrade this year for their 256GB models. Last year, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL only came with 16GB RAM, no matter the storage amount. For these devices, 256GB models may only get 12GB RAM, while the 512GB and 1TB versions will see the full 16GB.

Obviously, the tech industry is dealing with massive RAM shortages, so Google could be saving its bigger RAM chips for the higher-end models with more storage. However, these listings do put a $100 price increase on base models with a decrease in RAM.

Other price increases include $120 increases on 512GB and $230 increases on 1TB models for the Pixel 11 Pro. The Pixel 11 Pro XL will apparently only see increases of $100 at each storage level.

As for other specs, display sizes and battery capacities remain similar to the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, & Pixel 11 Pro XL Specs

Pixel 11 Pixel 11 Pro Pixel 11 Pro XL Prices $899 / $1,019 $1,099 / $1,219 / $1,449 $1,299/ $1,419 / $1,649 Storage/RAM 256GB-12GB

512GB-12GB 256GB-12GB

512GB-16GB

1TB-16GB 256GB-12GB

512GB-16GB

1TB-16GB Display 6.3″ OLED, 1280×2856, 120Hz 6.3″ OLED, 1280×2856, 120Hz 6.8″ OLED, 1344×2992, 120Hz Size 6.01 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

204g

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.34 inches

197g 6.41 x 3.01 x 0.33 inches

226g Front Camera 13MP 13MP 13MP Battery 4985mAh 4850mAh 5115mAh Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6

Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specs

Pixel 11 Pro Fold Prices $1,899 / $2,019 / $2,249 Storage/RAM 256GB-16GB

512GB-16GB

1TB-16GB Displays Front: 6.5″ OLED, 1080×2342, 120Hz Size Folded: 6.11 x 5.92 x 0.4 inches

239g Front Camera 13MP Battery 4750mAh Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6

For the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the small specs list doesn’t tell us much of the story. It suggests familiar storage options and RAM configurations that are all $100 higher than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The size (at least when folded) remains close, but the battery capacity is listed quite a bit lower at 4750mAh (from 5015mAh).