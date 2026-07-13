Assuming you saw that insane device reveal of the Pixel 11 series earlier with images, pricing, and storage options, we also wanted to put together Pixel 11 specs that may end up being official.
All of those Amazon listings that gave us the goods happen to have partial specs lists for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While we’re not going to call these “official” just yet, they are quite detailed and even include UPC codes for each device.
Pixel 11 series vs. Pixel 10 series differences
Most of the numbers look as to be expected, but there is one change to point out. The listings suggest that the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will see a downgrade this year for their 256GB models. Last year, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL only came with 16GB RAM, no matter the storage amount. For these devices, 256GB models may only get 12GB RAM, while the 512GB and 1TB versions will see the full 16GB.
Obviously, the tech industry is dealing with massive RAM shortages, so Google could be saving its bigger RAM chips for the higher-end models with more storage. However, these listings do put a $100 price increase on base models with a decrease in RAM.
Other price increases include $120 increases on 512GB and $230 increases on 1TB models for the Pixel 11 Pro. The Pixel 11 Pro XL will apparently only see increases of $100 at each storage level.
As for other specs, display sizes and battery capacities remain similar to the Pixel 10 series.
Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, & Pixel 11 Pro XL Specs
|Pixel 11
|Pixel 11 Pro
|Pixel 11 Pro XL
|Prices
|$899 / $1,019
|$1,099 / $1,219 / $1,449
|$1,299/ $1,419 / $1,649
|Storage/RAM
|256GB-12GB
512GB-12GB
|256GB-12GB
512GB-16GB
1TB-16GB
|256GB-12GB
512GB-16GB
1TB-16GB
|Display
|6.3″ OLED, 1280×2856, 120Hz
|6.3″ OLED, 1280×2856, 120Hz
|6.8″ OLED, 1344×2992, 120Hz
|Size
|6.01 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches
204g
6.02 x 2.83 x 0.34 inches
197g
|6.41 x 3.01 x 0.33 inches
226g
|Front Camera
|13MP
|13MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4985mAh
|4850mAh
|5115mAh
|Connectivity
|5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6
|5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6
|5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6
Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specs
|Pixel 11 Pro Fold
|Prices
|$1,899 / $2,019 / $2,249
|Storage/RAM
|256GB-16GB
512GB-16GB
1TB-16GB
|Displays
|Front: 6.5″ OLED, 1080×2342, 120Hz
|Size
|Folded: 6.11 x 5.92 x 0.4 inches
239g
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4750mAh
|Connectivity
|WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6
For the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the small specs list doesn’t tell us much of the story. It suggests familiar storage options and RAM configurations that are all $100 higher than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The size (at least when folded) remains close, but the battery capacity is listed quite a bit lower at 4750mAh (from 5015mAh).