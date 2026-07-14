Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for next week on Wednesday. To help build a bit more hype for the event and launch of its new foldables, Samsung has announced Flex Titanium, essentially an upgraded hinge system that will bring a long-desired change to the devices.

Samsung didn’t specify which new foldable this upgrade would be seen on, but it seems like a safe bet we will see it on both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Reduced Crease Visibility

Flex Titanium consists of two components — a titanium alloy film, plus a titanium plate. These things in tandem will equate to the new display offering reduced crease visibility, a slimmer display panel, and improved stability.

Here is an overview of the two titanium-based components that make up Flex Titanium, bringing the improved experience to buyers.

Titanium-alloy film: Sits below the OLED panel, offering 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than plastic films while measuring less than 30% the thickness of a human hair, enabling a slimmer display panel.

Sits below the OLED panel, offering 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than plastic films while measuring less than 30% the thickness of a human hair, enabling a slimmer display panel. Titanium plate: Supports the display module from beneath, eliminating air gaps between the module and adhesive for more stable support when unfolded, while retaining the flexibility needed for repeated folding.

Samsung also announced that thanks to a, “high-resolution architecture and next-generation organic materials,” the new display will deliver an ultra-vivid resolution while also reducing power consumption. This means we should see a boost in overall power efficiency from the display.

Samsung’s new device lineup will be unveiled next week.

// Samsung