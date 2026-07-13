You ready to see the entire Pixel 11 series of phones in a bunch of fun colors well before Google has officially revealed them? Thanks to what appears to be an insane screw-up by Amazon, we’re getting looks at the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold in several colors in likely-official imagery. Pixel 11 prices might be here too.

The Amazon listings are attached to the Google Store account and are shipped/sold directly from Amazon, but the mentions of “Pixel 11” aren’t really there. Instead, we can identify them based on the colors, the images that match previous renders, and some identifying model numbers associated with the devices.

That said, Amazon listings can get weird, can be filled with placeholder info, and are also impossible to confirm outside of the fact that these images look very realistic. You could look at these with hesitation, but they are convincing.

Pixel 11 colors, prices

First up, we have listings for the Pixel 11 in Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, and Obsidian. We know this is the Pixel 11 because the title for it is listed as the “4CS4” which has been associated with this phone since January of 2025. We do have alternate color names here of Sterling, Moss, Fuchsia, and Midnight.

We can see prices here of $899 for 256GB and $1,019 for 512GB.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL colors, prices

Next up, we have Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL listings for Olive (XL), Obsidian (XL), Canyon (XL), and Fog (XL). The titles call these the CGY4 (Pixel 11 Pro) and PKK4 (Pixel 11 Pro XL). We also have alternate color names of Pine, Midnight, Dune, and Light Fog (in that order).

For pricing on the Pixel 11 Pro, we have $1,099 for 256GB, $1,219 for 512GB, and $1,449 for 1TB. For the Pixel 11 Pro XL pricing, we have $1,299 for 256GB, $1,419 for 512GB, and $1,649 for 1TB.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors, prices

Finally, we have Pixel 11 Pro Fold listings for Obsidian and Olive. This is labeled as “9YI4.” Like with the Pixel 11 Pro devices, we have alternate colors here of Midnight and Pine.

For pricing, the listings suggest $1,899 for 256GB, $2,019 for 512GB, and $2,249 for 1TB.

We’ve put together all of the Pixel 11 series specs that each listing revealed.

NOTE: Amazon has removed all of the listings.

// 9to5Google