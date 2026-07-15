Google has already announced a Made by Google event taking place on August 12 where they’ll show off the latest in Pixel devices. We expect the entire Pixel 11 series to be on display, as well as the new Pixel Watch 5.

Today, Google began its first public teasing of the new Pixel 11. The Google Store now has a teaser section on its main landing page that says “Google Pixel 11.” and suggests a pre-order opens immediately on August 12.

The name Pixel 11 is confirmed here, everyone.

They include a short clip with the teaser that appears to show the new Pixel Glow lighting feature we have been talking about in recent weeks. At one point, the world wondered if Google had found a way to include a light around the entire camera bar for Pixel Glow. However, this teaser clearly shows the camera’s flash lighting in different colors instead.

For those just catching up on Pixel Glow, a previous leak showed a description for it that says to “Stay in the moment without losing touch” and that it “uses subtle light and color on the back of your device to inform you of important activity when it’s face down.” It’s basically a cool notification light for 2026.

The Google Store landing page also lets you add the August 12 event to your calendar as a reminder. The calendar event that’s created says to “Tune in to Made By Google on August 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT to learn the latest news and updates, from Gemini Intelligence to the new lineup of Google Pixel devices.” I guess Gemini Intelligence is launching on the Pixel 11 series. Is anyone surprised by that?

We’ve now seen all of the Pixel 11 series devices, know a good chunk of specs, and expect a mix of price stability and price increases. We ready to pre-order?

READ: Everything we know about the Pixel 11 series