Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 owners, it is open enrollment season, meaning if you did not enroll in Pixel Care+ for your device at time of purchase, you have a small window to do so now to protect your phone from accidents.

Eligible devices include the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9a, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10a. Additionally, you’ll need to be a US customer, “with a phone that’s in good working condition — fully functioning and free from cracks, mechanical defects or liquid damage.”

Pixel Care+ makes your phone eligible for $0 screen and battery repairs, unlimited accidental damage protection, and optional loss and theft coverage. Pricing is dependent on your device, but it’s typically around $5-$10 monthly or you can opt for 2-year terms.

Phone protection isn’t something you need until it’s too late, so if this is something you’ve been thinking about adding, here’s your chance to get it after the 60-day window has closed on new purchases.

// Google