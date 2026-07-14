Google Images somehow celebrates its 25th anniversary this week. Has it really been that long? To celebrate, Google announced two new offerings, one of which brings AI image creation directly to AI Overviews inside of Google Search.

Rolling out in the coming weeks on desktop in the US, Google has created a browsable home for Google Images. It will feature a “dynamic, immersive” gallery of images from across the web that will be updated in real time and “intelligently tailored” to your own specific interests. Once available, you’ll be able to find it at images.google.com.

Google also announced that it’s bringing the latest Nano Banana image creation model to AI Overviews in Search. “Using our latest Nano Banana model, this update transforms a simple text prompt into a high-quality, custom visual made completely from scratch, seamlessly bridging the gap between imagination and reality,” the company wrote in its blog post.

Image generation in AI Overviews will start rolling out over the coming weeks.

Happy birthday, Google Images!

// Google