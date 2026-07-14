Samsung is shipping out the latest software to its latest Galaxy Watch devices. This is the same update that began rolling out late last week.

Owners of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are snagging the July security patch. Nothing else is listed in the changelog, but if you spot something else, let us know.

Galaxy Watch 7 L305USQS3BZF4 (40mm) L315USQS3BZF4 (44mm)

Galaxy Watch 8 L335USQS3AZF4 (44mm) L325USQS3AZF4 (40mm)

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: L505USQS3AZF4 (46mm)

Have at it, owners.

// Verizon