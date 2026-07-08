Google pushed a new Google Health app update today on Android and iOS as version 5.03. This new update begins rolling out today and will continue in phases over the next week, so try not to worry if you don’t get it right away.

This release is significant as it continues to bring improvements to a Google Health experience that got off to a rocky start. Google has promised to deliver swift changes and new features, so this only shows that commitment remains.

Specific to this update, we have more metrics that can be added to the Today tab. Google Health will now let you add HRV, breathing rate, SpO2, resting heart rate, skin temperature variation, blood glucose, mindful days and minutes, resilience, protein and fat and carb intake, and a friend leaderboard. That’s actually a lot of new metrics.

In Sleep updates, Google Health has made an adjustment for naps greater than 20 minutes that will now count toward your 24-hour sleep total. There’s also now a breakdown for trends for main sleep sessions and total sleep.

And last for updates, Google Health fixed a swim metric bug for incorrect distances and elevation discrepancies with Strava.

Finally, for iOS users, Google is bringing easier re-ordering of metrics on the Health tab, improved food search, and nap viewing. All of these features were previously on the Android app.

Google Health Apps: Google Play | App Store

Today Tab Updates Add more metrics on the Today tab: You can now add metric tiles for heart rate variability, breathing rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), resting heart rate, skin temperature variation, blood glucose, mindful days, mindful minutes, resilience, protein intake, fat intake, carbohydrate intake, and your friend leaderboard on the Today tab. All these metrics have previously been available in the Health tab. Now, you can also add them to your Today dashboard for convenient, glanceable viewing and tracking of daily progress. Sleep Updates Total Sleep and Main Sleep Tracking: Naps (>20 mins) will now count toward your 24-hour total sleep duration – available in your daily sleep view in the Sleep tab. There, you can also view trends over time for your main sleep session and your total sleep (which includes your main sleep and naps). Your Today metric tile tab will continue to show your main sleep duration. Fitness and Activity Updates Swim metrics : We’ve fixed an issue where some users were seeing incorrect distances and units for swimming exercises.

: We’ve fixed an issue where some users were seeing incorrect distances and units for swimming exercises. Elevation discrepancies with Strava: We’ve fixed an issue where some users were seeing large discrepancies between the elevation gain reported in the Google Health app vs. the gain reported in Strava or the TCX file. Now available on iOS in 5.03; previously available on Android in 5.02 The following updates were made available to Android users in our previous 5.02 release and are now available to iOS users in this release 5.03. Easier re-ordering of Key Metrics on the Health tab : You can now drag and drop to re-arrange the charts in your Key Metrics section of the Health tab, so you can order them in whatever way works best for you. Tap Customize, long press on the chart you want to move, and then drag it to your desired location.

: You can now drag and drop to re-arrange the charts in your Key Metrics section of the Health tab, so you can order them in whatever way works best for you. Tap Customize, long press on the chart you want to move, and then drag it to your desired location. Improved food search : Search results now show serving units and calories to make it easier to find what you want to log.

: Search results now show serving units and calories to make it easier to find what you want to log. Naps views: Recorded naps are now easier to find and view over time. You can now see your naps on separate tabs in your daily Sleep Score view.

// Google