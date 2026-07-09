With Samsung shutting down Samsung Messages this week and a massive new group of users moving over to Google Messages, folks are starting to notice changes as Google works to improve its messaging app in a hurry. Today, a new sharing feature showed up that will make it so much easier to decide how exactly you want to send a message to multiple recipients.

At least one user has noticed that if you share something to Google Messages and start picking contacts out, there are now two options for sending the messages. At the bottom of the screen, they are given choices of “Send to a group” and “Send separately.”

The idea here is that you may be ready to send a message or photo to several contacts that you may not already have a group for. This would allow you to instantly create that group as a part of the messaging flow. Of course, you could still send separately, which is a feature that Google Messages has had for some time.

Google Messages is also apparently smart enough to realize that if you run through this process and choose contacts that are already grouped in a separate chat, it’ll just bring you into that chat rather than try to create a new one.

Guys, we’re improving over here.

I’d tell you to go look for this feature this moment, but as usual, this is likely just a server-side test or rollout and there is no way to force this into your Messages app. I’m in the Google Messages beta (sign-up) and I do not have this feature at this time.

Google Play Link: Google Messages