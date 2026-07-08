Google continues to push regular updates out to Gemini for Home and the Google Home app. This week, multiple improvements are inbound for both platforms, as well as a healthy list of bug fixes.

As for what’s new, upgraded visual cards are rolling out on Smart Displays. Whether it’s a weather forecast or general knowledge answer, you’ll see the improved visual cards. More reliable sports scores are also coming. Google says you can try, “When’s the next World Cup match” to see reliable information, but this goes for all major sports.

Google Home is also getting more suggested automations, making that entire process more simple. “Instead of starting from a blank canvas, you’ll now see ready-made automations tailored to real-life tasks.”

Like we mentioned, there is also a long list of bug fixes too. Take a look at everything new listed below.

Gemini for Home (Early Access) Voice Assistant Enhanced Answers & Daily Assistance Beautiful visual cards on Smart Displays: Weather forecasts and general knowledge answers on smart displays have been upgraded with refreshed visual layouts.

Weather forecasts and general knowledge answers on smart displays have been upgraded with refreshed visual layouts. More reliable sports updates: Ask about game scores, schedules, and team standings with more accurate and up-to-date sports answers. Try saying: “What’s the weather forecast for this weekend?”

“When’s the next FIFA World Cup match?” Continued Conversation Improvements Uninterrupted follow-up conversations: Back-to-back commands with Continued Conversation and responses to follow-up questions are now more reliable and won’t ask for voice verification mid-conversation Try saying: “What’s on my calendar today?”… then say, “And what about tomorrow?” Google Home App These features and improvements are available in Google Home App version 4.20, and are beginning to roll out today. Automation Suggested automations: Get inspired or kickstart your home automation journey with suggested automations. Instead of starting from a blank canvas, you’ll now see ready-made automations tailored to real-life tasks, like home security, morning routines, or energy savings. Look for the new suggestions section at the top of your Automations tab or below your scheduled automations. Rolling out globally to all Google Home app users on Android and iOS over the coming weeks.



Read more about this in the help center article here. Camera Easy light control: We’ve added a new light button directly in your camera view to easily turn on and off the built-in lighting for the onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In and onn Floodlight Camera Hardwired. You can even long press the light button to access brightness adjustment.

We’ve added a new light button directly in your camera view to easily turn on and off the built-in lighting for the onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In and onn Floodlight Camera Hardwired. You can even long press the light button to access brightness adjustment. Reliable device setup: We’ve improved setup reliability for older Nest cameras so you can get your older devices up and running with greater ease. Bug, Reliability, and Performance Fixes More reliable camera live streaming: We’ve resolved a problem that could cause your camera live stream to fail to refresh or resume after unlocking your mobile device. This ensures your live feed is always instantly ready and reliable when you check in.

We’ve resolved a problem that could cause your camera live stream to fail to refresh or resume after unlocking your mobile device. This ensures your live feed is always instantly ready and reliable when you check in. Optimized camera live view: We’ve optimized the camera live view to prevent slow performance during extended viewing sessions.

We’ve optimized the camera live view to prevent slow performance during extended viewing sessions. Prevent accidental lock states: We’ve corrected the status display of smart door locks to ensure they are never shown with incorrect offline icons. This gives you accurate visibility into your home’s security status.

We’ve corrected the status display of smart door locks to ensure they are never shown with incorrect offline icons. This gives you accurate visibility into your home’s security status. Face Match setup reliability: We’ve corrected an issue where the Face Match setup flow could abruptly exit during brief network interruptions. This ensures a more reliable and frustration-free setup experience.

We’ve corrected an issue where the Face Match setup flow could abruptly exit during brief network interruptions. This ensures a more reliable and frustration-free setup experience. Flicker-free fan controls: We’ve resolved a fan control flickering issue when manually toggling your thermostat fan on and off.

We’ve resolved a fan control flickering issue when manually toggling your thermostat fan on and off. Stable favorites reordering views: We’ve resolved a crash that could occur when rotating your screen while organizing your favorite tiles. This prevents unexpected app exits while customizing your favorites layout.

We’ve resolved a crash that could occur when rotating your screen while organizing your favorite tiles. This prevents unexpected app exits while customizing your favorites layout. Polished Google TV previews: We’ve resolved a visual issue where offline doorbell camera previews showed an unintended black border on Google TV.

// Google