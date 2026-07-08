Golden Lap, quite the popular title on Steam, is now available on Android and iOS. In the game, you become team boss of an open wheel racing team. Basically, it’s F1: Drive to Survive and you’re the new Guenther Steiner.

The game is quite minimal in terms of graphics and gameplay. You choose your drivers, engineer, car style, and sponsors. Before races, you tune cars and choose tires. Then when the race begins, you become the master strategist.

I played it for a bit, as there is a free trial to play. It’s a fun game, but quite involved with a lot of different stats and numbers to remember. For someone out there, this will be a perfect time killer.

Once you’re done with the free trial, there’s a single in-app purchase which unlocks the full game. As a launch special, you can get the game for just $3.99, down from what will be the usual $5.99.

Have at it!