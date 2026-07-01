AT&T launched Build-A-Plan back in May, allowing customers to build a wireless plan that fits their needs and budget. Beginning July 7, AT&T will begin to offer a fast and convenient way to add AT&T Fiber home internet service to your package.

For those that live inside of an area supported by AT&T Fiber, it’s a very easy process to add home internet to your plan. For those living outside Fiber coverage, AT&T offers Internet Air, which is home internet provided by the carrier’s 5G network.

Pricing will begin at $70/mo for your wireless plan and home internet. That’s $15/mo for the connection, $20/mo for unlimited data, plus $35/mo for Internet 300 (lowest tier offered currently) or Internet Air. This price includes a $5/mo Autopay discount.

For more details, see AT&T’s full press release by following the link below.

// AT&T