When Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 dropped on our Pixel phones yesterday, you may have wondered if there was anything new. As the build hits Platform Stability and we anticipate a stable launch in the coming months, this isn’t typically a moment where shiny new objects appear for us to enjoy. Google did slide in a couple of noteworthy changes, though.

With Android 17 here, Google has started regularly making UI-related tweaks to improve the look of the latest in Android. We saw them add more blur and improve the dark theme, plus they have other plans to further adjust Material 3 Expressive and give us some wild new color controls.

In this new build, they’ve started tweaking pop-up menus by making them cleaner and more minimal. In the image below of the Wallpaper & Style pop-up on the home screen, you may notice that the space between each option has been removed and the menu is now one solid bubble. The only complaint I have here is that the text looks more like a headline, but they are actually tappable.

Another new feature comes through Android’s Health Connect. When you first boot QPR1 Beta 6, a notification will inform you that Health Connect now “tracks and stores activity data such as steps, distance, and calories.”

Hows the newest beta running on your Pixel?