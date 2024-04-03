Very rarely do we get offered to review a television. Thanks to a lot of TVs now offering Google TV, it more easily fits into our niche area of coverage, so when TCL reached out and asked if we’d be interested in checking out the 65-inch QM8 (2023 model), we jumped at the opportunity.

Upon arrival at my home, the QM8 replaced a very old Vizio. Instantly, the space was upgraded, thanks to the TCL’s slick modern design and massive, bright display. The QM8 is a QLED television, meaning it’s an LED TV, but with an added layer of Quantum Dot nanocrystals. QLED is well known for its brightness and clarity, though, it can’t match what OLED offers in terms of contrast and black levels. There are pros and cons for each type, but if you’re going to be using your TV for gaming or the TV will live in a bright living room, then it would be hard to beat a QLED set.

QM8 specs include its 65-inch panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,300 local dimming zones (along with precise zone control), HDR Ultra support, plethora of ports (including 4 HDMI ports), built-in subwoofer, Google TV software running the show, TCL’s own AIPQ Engine (utilizes AI to optimize color, contrast, and clarity), as well as support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. TCL markets its QM8 line as a “no compromise” flagship, and from the time I’ve spent with it, I have to say that it’s been a really enjoyable TV experience.

I’ve used the TV for show and moving streaming mostly. Thanks to Google TV, that entire process is easy to start and there’s no additional hardware needed. All you’ll need is internet, with most of the popular apps already preinstalled on the TV. The Google TV experience can sometimes be hindered by underpowered hardware, but on this QM8, the performance is very snappy and completely lag free. It’s a massive upgrade over something like the Chromecast with Google TV in terms of pure speed and responsiveness, but even when compared to my stupid expensive Sony A8H (which also runs Google TV), I have to say that the TCL outperforms it.

Gamers have also been praising this particular set very heavily, thanks to the TV’s Game Accelerator 240, which sets the screen to a 240 variable refresh rate. This allows for a much smoother, latency free gaming experience. And as described earlier, the TV’s peak brightness of 2000 nits can be nearly blinding in some scenarios. My set is in my bedroom, and honestly, even when set to its lowest possible settings, it’s still very bright. Its superior brightness lends itself to being the perfect living room TV.

Right now, the QM8 in 65-inches is on sale for just $999, down from its typical price of $1199. Need the 75-inch model? It’s half off at just $1198 right now, down from $2299. That’s solid. If we’re basing things on specs, then the QM8 compares directly to sets like Samsung’s QN90B and HiSense’s U8. All are priced similarly, but when stacked up side by side, the TCL reviews rather well on sites that are dedicated to testing TVs. We approach it as more of an average consumer, and from my basic operation, I think it’s a very good television.

If you aren’t worried about 2024 models now hitting shelves and want to save some money, you can find the QM8 at all major tech retailers for $999. If you own this TV or another QLED, we’d love to hear your thoughts on QLED in general. My primary TV is an OLED, and while I love it when watching movies at night, day time viewing can be difficult compared to this QLED.