I’m a firm believer in wearables without screens being the best option for most people. These things can track all of your fitness and health metrics, yet don’t introduce another screen into your life to distract you from…life.

When a device like the Oura Ring 4 hits a crazy sale like it has this week, I really think you should consider it. Because Oura just announced the Oura Ring 5, they are clearing house on the previous-generation model and the prices are so good.

The Oura Ring 4 can currently be purchased for as low as $226. That’s up to a $173 discount or 44% off.

This is the version of the Oura Ring that I own and started wearing when it first released. It’s awesome. Oura constantly updates their app, they introduce new features regularly, and the thing looks quite nice. I have the gold version and people constantly ask what it is, compliment it, etc.

The battery lasts up to a week, it tells me readiness and all of my heart rate metrics, is very good at recognizing workouts (it’s far better than the Fitbit Air), and even manages to figure out if I’m getting sick at times.

I’ll also point out that I did run into a situation where the battery ran into some sort of issue where it was struggling to charge or connect or something. I jumped onto support with Oura and the virtual agent was able to access my device (with my permission), diagnosed a battery issue within a couple of minutes, and then immediately replaced the ring with a new one. It was one of the better support instances I’ve had in years of working in tech.

Anyways, Amazon has the best price that’s down to $226. Both Target and Best Buy are also doing similar deals.

Amazon | Target | Best Buy