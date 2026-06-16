Google’s June update Pixel phones includes a long, long list of bug fixes. In total, there are 38 fixes listed, but not all of the bugs affect all devices. They are very much device specific, so be sure to reference the changelog below to see if your device is included.

Related: Android 17 now available for all Pixels!

Google highlights fixes for unexpected app crashes, Bluetooth instability, wireless charging performance, camera instability, a particular Face Unlock issue, as well as many user interface (UI) corrections. It’s all listed in detail below.

This update is rolling out starting now.

What’s included The June 2026 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details Apps Fix for a system issue that causes certain background processes to crash unexpectedly*[1]

Fix for an issue where the Backup settings entry appears in search results but would not open when selected in certain conditions *[5] Audio Fix for an issue that causes system instability and performance delays when using Bluetooth audio devices*[1] Battery & Charging Fix for an issue that causes slow wireless charging speeds when the battery level is between 75% and 80% in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes wireless and wired charging drivers to fail to initialize correctly during device startup in certain conditions*[7] Camera Fix for a camera stability issue that causes the system to crash in certain conditions*[7]

Fix for an issue that causes the camera app to freeze when changing zoom levels while recording video*[5]

Fix for an issue that causes the camera service to occasionally crash, affecting overall system stability*[1] Display & Graphics Fix for an issue that causes a white flickering dot to appear at the top of the screen in certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue that causes display or graphical errors on certain device models during standard operation*[5]

Fix for an issue that causes the device to freeze and become unresponsive when connecting to an external display in certain conditions*[3] Face Unlock Fix for an issue that could cause the device to hang or crash when attempting to use face unlock in certain conditions*[1] Framework Fix for a camera stability issue that could cause the app to crash unexpectedly during use in certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue that causes location services to crash and restart unexpectedly in certain conditions*[7]

Fix for an issue that causes system memory leaks and performance issues, which could lead to devices becoming unresponsive or crashing*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes the keyboard area to become unresponsive and display incorrectly after unlocking the device*[1]

Fix for an issue that could cause a system crash when rotating the screen in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the text input box in a notification bubble could unexpectedly disappear after rotating the device*[1]

Fix to improve battery life and performance in certain conditions*[1] Location & GPS Fix for an issue that affects GPS location accuracy and measurement reliability during voice calls on certain network configurations*[5] System Fix for a stability issue that could cause the device to unexpectedly restart during normal operation*[7]

Fix for an issue that causes system applications to crash during the device boot process in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes the device to crash or display a black screen in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue that prevented apps from correctly managing SIM card subscriptions and carrier settings in certain conditions*[1] Telephony Fix for an issue that prevents certain devices from connecting to mobile networks or causes unexpected service interruptions in certain conditions*[1]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[1] Touch Fix for an issue that causes vibrations to stop working in certain conditions*[2] User Interface Fix for a crash in the home screen launcher under certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes a system crash when a scrolling screenshot was cancelled immediately after being started in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes the launcher to crash when using AI icons in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for an issue that causes the Pixel Launcher to crash during certain system operations*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes the status bar and quick settings to occasionally disappear or become inaccessible in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue that causes the system user interface to crash under certain conditions involving notifications and the lock screen*[1]

Fix for an issue where an external display connection causes the home screen to crash in certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue where media controls could become invisible on the lock screen when multiple media apps were active*[1]

Fix for an issue where the notification footer could become stuck over the notification shade or appear cut off on the lock screen in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the screen could freeze and prevent users from returning to the home screen or switching apps in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where the taskbar could not be dismissed during certain user interactions*[6] ————————————————————- Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold:, Pixel 10a *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a *[3] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet *[4] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a *[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a *[6] Pixel 10 Pro Fold *[7] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a

// Google