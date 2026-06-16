As a part of today’s big move with a new Simplicity Plan, Verizon has also changed to a world where Activation and Upgrade Fees are no longer a thing.

Verizon has a new loyalty program that gets you money back each month, access to deals and freebies, and costs nothing to join. It is within this loyalty program that you can opt-in to no longer have to pay activation and upgrade fees.

Activation and upgrade fees can run you $40 each time and have always seemed excessive from US carriers. Not having to pay them will be such a welcomed change for Verizon customers.

How to waive Verizon Activation and Upgrade Fees

If you are a Verizon customer, you simply sign-in to your account or open the MyVerizon app and there should be a way to opt-in. Once done, you get access to Verizon Dollars, which can be spent on other Verizon products. According to Verizon support docs, it’s within Verizon Dollars that this waived activation fee opt-in lives.

Again, these fees can run you up to $40 each time you activate a new device or upgrade. You will want to enroll in order to get this discount, assuming you change devices frequently.

For comparison, T-Mobile still charges a $35 Device Connection Charge (DCC) and AT&T charges the same $35 for their activation and upgrade fee. Verizon’s $40 fee was the highest, but now that doesn’t really matter.

To join Verizon Loyalty and opt-in, try this link or update then open the MyVerizon app.