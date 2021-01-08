Let’s say Google never released the Pixel 5. If that was the case, what phone would I be using? It’d probably be the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy S20 Ultra or something similar. There’s no shortage of good phones right now, but it’s an interesting hypothetical to ponder.

I’d like to now pose the same question to you all. Let’s say your current phone didn’t exist — what phone would you be using right now? And for fun, let’s say budget has nothing to do with it. If you can afford the Galaxy Z Fold 2, would you go for that? Would you stick with a budget-friendly device? Have some fun with it.

So, what phone are you going with?