The Galaxy S26 series arrives in stores and on doorsteps tomorrow, March 11. When your box is opened or you walk out of a store and begin setup, there is a software update waiting for you to get you onto the latest build.

The first Galaxy S26 Ultra update arrives as a security patch, although there is always a chance Samsung has tucked in some bug fixes. This security patch only brings you up to the February patch level, because Samsung was slow to release last month’s update. In fact, most Samsung phones only received the February patch at the beginning of March. Here’s to hoping they speed up the March update and release it on time.

Galaxy S26 Ultra : S948USQS1AZC7

: S948USQS1AZC7 Galaxy S26+ : S947USQS1AZC7

: S947USQS1AZC7 Galaxy S26: S942USQS1AZC7

To update your Samsung phone, head into Settings>Software update>Check for updates.

Please read our Galaxy S26 Ultra review if you haven’t. There are still pre-order deals (here) to be had too.