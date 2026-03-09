A fresh Google Play services update is inbound, many changes for Android devices in general, but also improvements for the Google Play platform itself.

The changelog for v26.09 lists the ability to control screen brightness in WebViews, additional security options for Find Hub, more support for digital credentials inside of Google Wallet, and plenty else.

For Google Play, listed is the new PC Games on Play feature, a revamped wishlist, as well as faster updates for Gamer Profile features. You can view the whole changelog down below.

Google Play services v26.09 Changelog

Account Managment

[Phone] You can now control screen brightness in WebViews.

Developer Services

[Phone] Autofill with Google and Credential Manager now coordinate to prevent simultaneous dialogs, providing a smoother and more seamless experience when signing in or saving passwords.

Security and Privacy

[Phone] With this feature, Find Hub now has additional security options.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity.

[Phone] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

Wallet

[Phone] You’ll now get more support for digital credentials.

[Wear] You can now pay with your watch at retail stores without launching the wallet app.

[PC, Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Digital Wallet & Payments related processes in their apps.

Google Play Store v50.5 (2026-03-09)

[Phone] With this update, the “Latest official videos” section on app detail pages for selected apps will support portrait format videos.

[Phone] With the new PC Games on Play feature, you can now discover and play your mobile games on your PC.

[Phone] With the revamped wishlist, you can easily save your favorite games and receive notifications when there is a price change.

[Phone] With this update, you get faster updates for Gamer Profile features, such as Streaks, after your latest game activity.

[Phone] Purchase select games once to unlock access across your phone, tablet, and PC.

[Phone] Expands the content inventory for media recommendations by including movies and TV shows with poster images.



// Google