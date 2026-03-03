Corning announced Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 (GGC3) this week, teasing that buyers can find it on Motorola’s next-gen Razr foldable device.

GGC3, as explained by Corning, is the toughest Gorilla Glass Ceramic ever made, having demonstrated “outstanding” drop performance in its internal testing environments.

It survived drops of greater than 2 meters (6.5 feet) onto surfaces that replicated concrete, as well as survived 20 repeated drops from 1 meter onto surfaces replicating asphalt. “In contrast, a competitive aluminosilicate glass typically failed on the first drop, underscoring the long-term durability benefits enabled by Corning’s glass ceramic technology,” the company wrote in the announcement.

For those interested in the new Motorola foldable, the company says you can find it in North America in the coming months for €1,999. It features a 6.6″ external display that unfolds into a 8.1″ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging speeds, a camera system that’s been awarded very high scores from DXOMARK, and up to seven years of Android OS and security updates. Honestly, if expensive foldables are your thing, it sounds pretty sweet.

We’re all about more durability out of these ultra high-priced devices. The last thing you want is a single drop taking it out.

// Corning | Motorola