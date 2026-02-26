Samsung is going softer than usual with its Galaxy S26 launch deals and it’s kind of bumming me out. Where’s the double storage? Where’s the bonus credits to get accessories with your new phone? I don’t know, man, but they haven’t pushed any of that yet. Thankfully, Amazon is! They are currently running the best Galaxy S26 Ultra deal for those willing to pay full retail.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 are all getting free double storage upgrades, plus you get a gift card bonus up to $200 if you pre-order.

Breaking that down some, you’ll get a Galaxy S26 Ultra with 512GB storage for the same price as the 256GB model ($1,299). That’s a $400 discount right there, but you also get a $200 Amazon gift card to spend on whatever. The Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 are seeing very similar promos, just with a smaller gift card.

Galaxy S26 Ultra : Free upgrade to 512GB model ($1,299 – $400 savings) + $200 Amazon gift card

: Free upgrade to 512GB model ($1,299 – $400 savings) + $200 Amazon gift card Galaxy S26+ : Free upgrade to 512GB model ($1,099 – $300 savings) + $100 Amazon gift card

: Free upgrade to 512GB model ($1,099 – $300 savings) + $100 Amazon gift card Galaxy S26: Free upgrade to 512GB model ($899 – $300 savings) + $100 Amazon gift card

If you were planning to pay full retail for a new Galaxy S26 phone, this is the best deal you’ll find. Again, I don’t know why Samsung isn’t doing this deal like they have for so many years in a row, but leave to Amazon to come correct.

Pre-order link below – shipping is expected by March 11.

Amazon Deal Link