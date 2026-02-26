Visible Swipes 50% Off Pixel 10 Pro With Year of Cheap Service

The talk of the week might be the Galaxy S26 series, but I’d still argue the Pixel 10 series is the phone for most people. Google just gets software right, the cameras are excellent, and the designs aren’t stuck in 2023. Right now, you can get any of the Pixel 10 phones, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for 50% off through Visible.

50% OFF PIXEL 10 SERIES: Visible, as most of you know, is a prepaid service that Verizon owns. They only offer a handful of plans without a bunch of extra stuff and have always had the prices for them in a really affordable position. For example, their top plan is Visible+ Pro and it’s $40 per month right now. The plan just below that, which is probably the one for most people, is only $30 per month.

With that in mind, Visible has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 10 series by 50%, which would get you a Pixel 10 for $399, Pixel 10 Pro for $499, Pixel 10 Pro XL for $599, or a Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $899. These are crazy prices.

What’s the catch and how do you get these from Visible for 50% off? For one, you just use code “GOOGLE” at checkout and the 50% comes off. But to get the deal, they are also requiring that you buy an annual plan. In other words, Visible asks that you pre-pay for a year of service and then you’ll get Google’s best phones for 50% off.

Pricing there would be the bottom tier Visible plan for $275, Visible+ plan for $375, or the Visible+ Pro for $450. And again, that’s a yearly price, so you’d pay that today and then not pay for your wireless service for another year. If you want to see the value in purchasing for a year, the pricing breaks down to $23/mo, $31/mo, and $37.50 per month for each of those plans. That’s super cheap.

What else should you know about Visible? Like I said above, Verizon owns Visible, so you get access to Verizon’s network. All of their plans get unlimited data, but the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans get 5G Ultra Wideband network access too. You can use hotspot with all plans, plus there are various levels of international usage, including unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico.

I recently made the switch to Visible on a personal Verizon line and then convinced all of my parents to do the same to save them a ton of money each year. Honestly, I don’t know why everyone isn’t switching to prepaid carriers like this.

Shop Google Pixel 10 at Visible