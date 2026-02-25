The Nothing Phone 4a Comes in Pink

Earlier in the week, Nothing showed off its upcoming Nothing Phone 4a in a pretty typical mostly-white colorway. The phone looked very familiar, as the entire design should remind you of last year’s Nothing Phone 3a, only with some slight tweaks to the layout and the introduction of a new Glyph Bar lighting system.

Today, Nothing showed off another version of the phone, this time in pink, which must be the “bold new experimentation of color” that Nothing CEO Carl Pei said was coming with this launch. So for now, we know that there will be two color choices for the Phone 4a: White or Pink. Nice.

Nothing released a whole video to talk about releasing a phone in pink, so if design conversations are your thing, have a view below. If you aren’t into that thing, you can skip past that section and find out everything there is to know about the new Glyph Bar.