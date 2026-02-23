Here’s the Nothing Phone 4a

Nothing is preparing to fully reveal the Nothing Phone 4a on March 5, so the teasing of this next device is reaching new heights. Today, Nothing showed off the back of the device and we’re liking what we are seeing.

The Nothing Phone 4a image below was posted to Nothing’s community site, where they didn’t say anything about it other than with a suggestion that it is “Built different.” They also called i the “Phone (4a)” and mentioned the March 5 launch date again.

So what we can take from this picture? The device looks a lot like last years Nothing Phone 3a series. In fact, the camera bar is a close match, but the clear backside provides a bit of difference in layout of other internals. But mostly, this is a familiar phone. I will say that the camera bar appears to stick up a bit more than it did last year, almost like a Pixel phone camera bar.

The other item I will point out is that upper right side set of boxes that looks like a hardware store paint sample palette. That’s the new Glyph Bar, which is made up of six square lights, plus a red recording light. Each square light has 9 individually controllable mini-LEDs within them. This new Glyph Bar is 40% brighter than the 3a series Glyph system and certainly looks a lot more minimal and less distracting than whatever that system was on the Nothing Phone 3.

Again, this phone launches March 5. We’re pretty sure it’ll come to the US, just like the Phone 3a series did.