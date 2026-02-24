The Google Pixel series has somehow been around for 10 years now, and I can’t really believe it. While the original Pixel launch does seem so long ago, it also doesn’t, if that makes sense. I feel like we fast-forwarded through so many years of Pixels, even if most have been memorable on some level.

To make the point that the Google Pixel line is 10 years old, Google Tweeted a picture yesterday to showcase the “Pixel Colors Through the Years” and it’s bringing back some memories. They asked which was your favorite, so we thought we’d make it a DL thing and do the same here.

Which Pixel color was the best?

I certainly have my favorites. In terms of the “best” color, I actually think I would go back to the original Pixel and its “Really Blue” colorway. I included an image of it up top, but below is another. This thing was the ultimate blue, partly because it just popped like no other blue had in a smartphone, but also because the two textures made it that much more interesting to look at.

Next up, I’d probably look at the Pixel 2 XL in Black and White. While not exactly a colorful phone, that tuxedo styling with the orange accent button made for the best of Google’s colorways. With the current Pixel design, I know it would be difficult to re-create this style, but I sure hope Google finds a way at some point.

I would then throw out the Pixel 4 in “Coral” as a top tier color. This thing, which my picture below doesn’t quite capture, was so orange and beautiful in person. It had this excellent contrast too, thanks to that black frame and black camera box. Unfortunately, the smaller Pixel 4 was probably the worst Pixel phone ever made with its horrible battery life, but it sure was a looker.

Finally, I have to go current and suggest the Pixel 10 Pro in “Moonstone” as one of the very best. The subtle blueish tint and the metallic frame combined to create an incredibly elegant phone. If you are buying as Pixel 10 Pro, I think you just have to buy the “Moonstone” color or you are doing it wrong. And trust me I know, as I bought the Pixel 10 Pro XL in “Obsidian” and the Pixel 10 Pro in “Porcelain” – I regret those decisions every day.

Google has had so many other colors, which that image they provided shows. For example, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 (the non-Pro models) all have their own colorways that I didn’t mention. I just didn’t get those in hand as much as all of these pro models.

Which was your favorite over the years?