Samsung has two new earbud models to choose from this morning. For Galaxy Buds fans, this is always a special time, simply because it’s been a while. Galaxy Buds 3 series has been on the market since July of 2024, so we have all been getting antsy waiting for these new buds.

Samsung introduced Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at its Unpacked event. Described as combining a more refined, “computationally designed fit,” buyers can expect very good sounding buds with all of the latest tech (and AI integration) you might expect from a company like Samsung. Buds 4 Pro is likely to get most of the attention from buyers, as Samsung gave it a wider woofer, enhanced ANC, enhanced EQ, as well as the ability to literally adapt to real-world conditions to continue providing the best sound possible.

Specifically, the effective speaker area for the Buds 4 Pro is nearly 20% larger without having to sacrifice wearability. Combined with the onboard tweeter, the buds are able to deliver more natural, immersive audio with clean bass and rich treble that supports 24-bit/96kHz audio.

For both Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, Samsung highlights an Enhanced ANC that can tune out everything including heavy transit, Enhanced Adaptive ANC/EQ that allows for “full media immersion,” minimizing noise leakage by analyzing conditions down to the unique ear shape of each user, as well as Super Clear Call. Using super wideband call technology and machine learning models trained for noise reduction and voice enhancement, when you’re on a phone call, there will likely be no noise that will make you sound bad on the other end.

AI users will be happy to learn that you can access all of your favorite helpers, like Gemini and Bixby, while being hands free. Battery life is rated at up to 5 hours with ANC on for Buds 4 (up to 24 hours with charging case) and up to 6 hours on Buds 4 Pro (up to 26 hours with charging case).

Pre-orders begin February 26 at $249 for Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and $179 for Galaxy Buds 4.