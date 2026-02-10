Samsung has booked the date at which they will unveil the Galaxy S26 series. February 25 is the day, 10am PT (1pm ET) is the time.

In the press release, Samsung says, “Get ready for a mobile experience designed to remove friction from the things you do every day. The new Galaxy S series is coming – built to simplify everyday interactions, inspire confidence and make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it’s in hand.”

Once pre-orders go live, we will let you know.

What else do you think we might see? Any chances we get an updated Galaxy Ring or newAndroid XR hardware?