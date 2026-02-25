Gemini Starts Ordering Your Groceries and Booking Rideshares

For AI to truly be useful to the masses, it’s going to have to be more than a research assistant or code builder or basic task completer. It’s going to have to perform difficult tasks for you that would typically require multiple steps from you or through multiples prompts in an app like Gemini. AI is going to need to be able to save you a significant amount of time from a single prompt, even if the task has several levels or steps to it that might have previously needed additional input from you.

Google is about to try to take AI to a new level of task completing through Gemini on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Galaxy S26 series.

Today, Google announced that Gemini is going to attempt to handle multi-step tasks for you, where you’ll be able to do things like book a ride home through a rideshare service or order food/groceries, all with a quick prompt. Gemini will work in the background to get you a car or your last meal ordered, all while you carry-on with other tasks, leaving your phone free for more.

As you say something like, “Hey Google, book me a ride home,” it’ll then work in the background with a ridesharing app to do so. Google says this will happen through a “secure, virtual window on your phone,” which should mean that Gemini has super limited access to the rest of your device as it completes the task at hand. There will be notifications along the way to let you know progress, as well as a progress view through a live notification. In some instances, you may still need to jump back in an app to complete an order once Gemini has finished all steps before that point.

This feature will arrive “soon” as a beta feature with select food (DoorDash), grocery, and rideshare apps. The only devices to have support for now are the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Galaxy S26 series. We’ll let you know once it goes live.

// Google