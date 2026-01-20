Samsung Makes New Bixby Official in One UI 8.5 With Perplexity AI

The betas of One UI 8.5, as well as supposedly leaked screenshots, showed a potentially renewed investment in Bixby from Samsung, one that will allow the on-device assistant to act as a device agent powered by AI. That AI agent was rumored to be able to control a lot of on-device settings, but if your query required more, Samsung would lean on Perplexity AI.
This morning, Samsung officially announced the new Bixby AI agent, as well as the connection with Perplexity AI. However, they’ve since pulled the press release, but we are still able to view it at this time.
In the press release (which we’ve included below), Samsung confirms that the “New Bixby” will arrive in One UI 8.5. Again, beta builds have showcased the new Bixby, but this is the first time Samsung is publicly announcing its arrival.
The new Bixby will be able to control a lot of what happens on your device with you talking to it more naturally. Think of it as an assistant that can change settings without you knowing exactly what the setting is called. That’s how Samsung describes the feature, which sounds pretty basic in that regard. Honestly, it sounds like a waste of energy, but maybe people are regularly talking to their phones about settings?
Where this gets more powerful is in the connection to Perplexity AI. Should you want to find information that is not on your device, Samsung will lean on Perplexity AI to find it via the web. If you want to look up “hotels in Seoul that have swimming pools for kids,” you can do that. That’s the only example of this connection they give, but you get the idea.
This is all very much how Apple’s Siri currently works. If you want to ask Siri to complete simpler tasks, it can handle those on-device pretty easily. However, for more detailed answers that require AI research, Siri will use ChatGPT.
What does this all mean for Google’s Gemini on Samsung devices? It shouldn’t change much, at least for now. Most Samsung devices allow you to set Google as your default assistant, which then gives you easy access to Gemini. With this upgrade to Bixby, you could also switch over to Bixby if you’d rather get those on-device controls and then utilize Perplexity over Gemini. If something changes with any of that, we’ll let you know.
As for availability, the press release simply states that the new Bixby will be available in stable One UI 8.5 in “select markets,” with broader rollout to follow.
Samsung Introduces the New Bixby in One UI 8.5
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the beta program for its latest version of Bixby, upgraded to operate as a conversational device agent. The update makes interacting with Galaxy devices more intuitive, as users can simply ask for what they need through natural language. Additionally, it expands access to up-to-date answers from the open web.
“Since we introduced our first AI phone in 2024, we’ve been committed to making them easier to use so more people can benefit from AI — that’s why we decided to integrate a device agent directly into the experience,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “To support this, we redesigned Bixby to enable more natural interactions and intuitive device control, reducing friction in everyday tasks.”
Intuitive Device Control Through Natural Conversation
Bixby allows people to control and navigate Galaxy devices using natural language, without the need for exact setting names or commands. It doesn’t need to learn how device menus are structured or remember specific terms to get things done; users can simply describe what they want, or ask why something is happening on their device, in their own words. Bixby understands the intent and takes the appropriate action, reducing the time and effort required to manage everyday device settings and features.
For example, a user could say, “I don’t want the screen to time out while I’m still looking at it.” Bixby understands the request and immediately turns on the Keep Screen on While Viewing setting — without requiring them to navigate through settings or know the feature’s exact name.
Rather than offering generic instructions, Bixby can also identify the current settings of the device and suggest various possible solutions. This reduces trial and error, helping people complete tasks more quickly, even when they are unfamiliar with the device or its features.
If a user asks, “Why is my phone screen always on when it’s inside my pocket?” Bixby will use the context of the situation and bring up relevant settings, such as Accidental Touch Protection, allowing them to turn it on directly.
Real-Time Web Search Capabilities
Bixby also supports real-time web search capabilities. Through Perplexity, it can access live and up-to-date information, with results appearing within Bixby’s own user interface. This means people can explore topics and get answers to questions as part of one consistent and seamless experience2. Without being redirected to a separate browser or app, users can find what they need more quickly and stay focused on the task at hand.
For instance, users can say to Bixby, “Find me hotels in Seoul that have swimming pools for kids.” Bixby processes the request and provides relevant web search results directly within its interface, allowing users to explore available options without interruption or delay.
Availability
The latest Bixby updates will be first available in One UI 8.5 in select markets, with plans for broader expansion to follow. For more information about Bixby, visit Samsung.com.
Collapse Show Comments
1 Comment