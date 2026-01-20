Samsung Makes New Bixby Official in One UI 8.5 With Perplexity AI

The betas of One UI 8.5, as well as supposedly leaked screenshots, showed a potentially renewed investment in Bixby from Samsung, one that will allow the on-device assistant to act as a device agent powered by AI. That AI agent was rumored to be able to control a lot of on-device settings, but if your query required more, Samsung would lean on Perplexity AI.

This morning, Samsung officially announced the new Bixby AI agent, as well as the connection with Perplexity AI. However, they’ve since pulled the press release, but we are still able to view it at this time.

In the press release (which we’ve included below), Samsung confirms that the “New Bixby” will arrive in One UI 8.5. Again, beta builds have showcased the new Bixby, but this is the first time Samsung is publicly announcing its arrival.

The new Bixby will be able to control a lot of what happens on your device with you talking to it more naturally. Think of it as an assistant that can change settings without you knowing exactly what the setting is called. That’s how Samsung describes the feature, which sounds pretty basic in that regard. Honestly, it sounds like a waste of energy, but maybe people are regularly talking to their phones about settings?

Where this gets more powerful is in the connection to Perplexity AI. Should you want to find information that is not on your device, Samsung will lean on Perplexity AI to find it via the web. If you want to look up “hotels in Seoul that have swimming pools for kids,” you can do that. That’s the only example of this connection they give, but you get the idea.

This is all very much how Apple’s Siri currently works. If you want to ask Siri to complete simpler tasks, it can handle those on-device pretty easily. However, for more detailed answers that require AI research, Siri will use ChatGPT.

What does this all mean for Google’s Gemini on Samsung devices? It shouldn’t change much, at least for now. Most Samsung devices allow you to set Google as your default assistant, which then gives you easy access to Gemini. With this upgrade to Bixby, you could also switch over to Bixby if you’d rather get those on-device controls and then utilize Perplexity over Gemini. If something changes with any of that, we’ll let you know.

As for availability, the press release simply states that the new Bixby will be available in stable One UI 8.5 in “select markets,” with broader rollout to follow.