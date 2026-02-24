YouTube has multiple options for its Premium subscription service that takes away the ads and provides additional features not found in a free YouTube experience. There are tiers for individuals, families, and students, but they also offer a Premium Lite subscription (since last year) that is cheaper because it doesn’t quite match all of the features of the full Premium tier.

Today, Google and YouTube announced that YouTube Premium Lite is getting two highly requested features: Background Play and Downloads.

This change will start rolling out today and continue over the coming weeks for everywhere that has Premium Lite available. So now, you’ll get “most” videos ad-free, plus the ability to play videos in the background and also download them for offline viewing.

The price is not going up, in case you were wondering. Well, at least for now, you’ll still pay your market’s price, which happens to be $7.99/mo in the US.

// YouTube