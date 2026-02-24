Dark Sky’s Original Creator Made Another Weather App

The legend that was Dark Sky weather is no more. Apple bought that incredible weather app years ago, incorporated some of the tech into its own weather app, and then shut Dark Sky down because like with all Apple-owned items, it wants no one outside of its own world to experience fun.

This week, the original Dark Sky creators came back to try and give us a new option in weather after feeling like so many of us about current weather apps. Most weather apps might look super pretty and modern, but they aren’t very accurate. We talked recently about how inaccurate the Pixel Weather app is, but I can tell you from first hand experience that Apple Weather might be worse.

So here comes Acme Weather, the new weather app from those Dark Sky folks. Their ideas for the app make a lot of sense, but just be aware that this thing costs money and it certainly comes off as something in its early stages.

Acme Weather’s biggest feature is a weather forecast that is surrounded by alternative forecasts or predications. The Acme team says they will showcase their own “homegrown forecasts” first, but that they’ll include additional forecast lines to show you what could still happen with the weather. You’ll see examples of this below, where we have forecasts from Acme in black next to grey lines that are those other forecasts. The tighter the lines are together should lead to a more accurate overall forecast, while a bigger spread could mean that the weather is a mixed bag for the day.

In addition to the alternative forecast idea, there will be community reporting of weather events. Users can submit current conditions that’ll show on the map. We don’t know how else these community reports will contribute to the forecast page, but it’s a neat enough idea that could evolve over time. There are plenty of notification options to let you know about weather happenings too. They even built-in severe weather alerts and if a rainbow might be visible.

Finally, the Acme team is offering up more “useful maps” that show the “full breadth” of a storm. These maps show radar and lightning, rain, and snow totals, wind, temperature, and humidity.

Unfortunately, Acme Weather is starting out as an iOS exclusive, but the plan is to offer an Android version “soon.” The app has a 2-week free trial on iOS and then costs $25 per year.

iOS App Store Link: Acme Weather