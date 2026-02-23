This Guy Bought a Galaxy S26 Ultra Super Early

Samsung has 2 days until it takes the Unpacked stage to tell us everything there is to know about the Galaxy S26 series. There have been leaks that have spoiled a good chunk of it, sure, but it all goes official on February 25. Here’s the thing – some dude already bought one and has been showing off all of its key features days early. Wild things have happened over the weekend when it comes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

A YouTube by the name of Sahil Karoul says he was able to purchase a Galaxy S26 Ultra in Dubai from some sort of electronics market who has the phones early. He paid a ridiculous amount for the device, but that’s how it goes to acquire these things so early.

Through several posts and clips, he’s provided info that Samsung should tell us about in the coming days. He showed off images from the camera, the new S Pen (and that it can be put in the wrong way), and then compared the Galaxy S26 Ultra to devices like the iPhone 17 Pro, a OnePlus phone, and then some others from overseas that we won’t ever put our hands on.

He was also able to show stable One UI 8.5 on the device, the model number of SM-S948B, and benchmarks from his model with 12GB RAM and a Qualcomm chip. He showed off the new privacy display too, which adds a shade to the display at off angles. This is a feature Samsung previously announced. And that’s mostly it.

I wish there was a lot more to take from this early reveal, but in the end, we kind of already know what Samsung is going to give us. We have some new internal hardware (newest Qualcomm chip), a familiar camera system, a design that still hasn’t been refreshed after several years, updated software that’ll come to all of the other major Samsung phones, and a launch that’ll be just like the launch from years and years of Samsung launches.

I just can’t wait to get to February 25, so that we can get our hands on this phone and stop talking about early leaks.