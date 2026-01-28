You guys know what a privacy screen is, right? A privacy screen allows someone viewing a display straight-on to be able to view content, while any off angle brings a tint that at least attempts to hide whatever is on the screen. These are common in office spaces on desktop displays, but there are screen protectors that can do this too. Samsung started teasing this same tech for future Galaxy devices, and we’re just going to assume it’s a built-in feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra that won’t require any added glass on your part.

A new press note says that “coming soon” Samsung will introduce a “new layer of privacy.” They don’t name the feature, but they did describe it as a layer of privacy “to shield your phone from should surfing wherever you go.” So when in a public situation, checking messages or entering passwords will feel much more secure.

Samsung continues describing this as a security layer that “gives you the choice to decide what works best for you,” with controls over specific apps or when you are “entering access details for more private areas of your phone.” There are visibility settings that can be adjusted, as well as “what others can see based on the level of privacy protection you need.”

They showed off this idea in a series of short clips where the angle of the content switches it from clear to shaded. You can see it below in this series of images we put together.

That all sounds quite advanced. This isn’t just a privacy screen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but instead some sort of built-in tech that knows the content you are looking at and when it would need to activate to stop someone nearby from looking over your shoulder to see private info. I’d imagine there’s a facial recognition side of this, as well as the angle of viewing, recognition of another face, the content being viewed, etc.

Pretty cool, right? But is Qi2 built in or not?