Here’s the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Crazy New Privacy Display Feature

We showed you earlier that someone was able to buy a Galaxy S26 Ultra super early by paying an enormous sum of money in Dubai. They have since gone on to showcase as much of this unreleased Samsung flagship phone as they possibly can, but there’s one feature that we were the most interested in seeing. We’re talking abut the new Privacy Display setting that Samsung started hyping for the S26 Ultra a few weeks ago.

GALAXY S26 ULTRA PRIVACY DISPLAY

The fresh owner of this unreleased Galaxy S26 Ultra is Sahil Karoul and he took to Instagram to show just how Privacy Display will work. It’s pretty simple, honestly, as there is a single toggle to turn it off or on and that gives you privacy.

As we talked about a few weeks back, Samsung has basically just built in a privacy screen, like you can currently buy as an accessory that attaches to your phone’s display. A software toggle enables this setting, which provides a shaded view of your screen when you aren’t looking directly at it. The idea here is that prying eyes won’t be able to look over your shoulder or off to the side to see (potentially private) content on your screen.

There are a number of settings involved here. For one, you can turn on Privacy Display and it’ll then give you a touch of shadow at off angles. However, you can drill down in for more settings, including a “Maximum privacy protection” that will “Make the screen even more difficult to view when Privacy display is on.” It does mention that with this activated, it may “affect normal viewing.”

There are also options for when it might automatically turn on, including with specific apps, for notification pop-ups, and if you are at a screen that requires PIN, pattern, or password.

I don’t know what else Samsung has in-store for the Galaxy S26 Ultra that will win us over, but this is a pretty useful new feature.