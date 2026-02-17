Nothing made it official this week, setting March 5 as the launch date for Nothing Phone 4a.

Recently, Nothing’s Carl Pei said that the (a) series of devices was the company’s best selling series, so a lot of focus would be going into “leveling up” the phones. He specifically mentions, “taking this even closer to what a flagship experience is going to be across the board from materials, design to screen, camera, etc.”

The primary concern would go to pricing, as nicer components might demand a higher price. We don’t yet have a list of specs for the device, but apparently we’ll have an official list quite soon.

Pei also teased a “bold new experimentation of color” for the upcoming devices, which excites us. So long as the transparent backside isn’t touched, we would love to see some reds, greens, and blues.

As soon as we have more details, we will let you know.