In case you were thinking about getting a job at Google as a means of stealing CPU technology, we wouldn’t recommend it. Two ex-Googlers and one of their husbands have been indicted for allegedly stealing trade secrets with relation to Google’s Tensor processor for Pixel phones.

If found guilty of the charges, they face 20+ years in prison. In total, there are 14 felony counts of conspiracy and theft of trade secrets and destroying evidence.

Reddit is already having a field day with the jokes here, but seriously, this is bad news for them. However, if you want to join in on the humor, I suppose we can’t stop you.

Don’t steal, friends.

// Bloomberg