Google Home Gets New Premade Voice Assistant Actions

Google Home is getting a set of new premade voice assistant actions. Google calls them pre-defined actions, but the point is, you can skip a lot of the busywork that makes actions in automations a time consuming endeavor.

For example, new “pre-defined voice assistant actions” include announcing the weather, playing music, playing a podcast, telling a joke, and announcing the current time. The full list of actions are listed below. Google states that these are only available in the Google Home app using the automation editor and are not yet supported by Ask Home or Help Me Create.

Actions:

Pre-defined voice assistant actions: Announce current time Announce today’s weather Ask what time to set an alarm Play chime Play music Play news Play podcast Play radio Play sleep sounds Tell a joke



Delete pre-made routines: Google Home is also getting the ability to delete premade routines, such as Good Morning or Bedtime routines. If you felt like they were getting in the way, you can now get rid of them.

Go have some fun with it.

