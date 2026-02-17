Google has moved forward with its promise to bring AirDrop support to more phones. Today, the Search giant announced that the Pixel 9 series of phones now has AirDrop via Quick Share.

In the briefest of announcements, Google said that Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop is available to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9a is not gaining support, however.

What does this mean for Pixel 9 owners? We’ve covered this quite well, but for those who missed it, just know that your Pixel 9 device can now share files and photos through Quick Share to AirDrop devices, like an iPhone or Mac or iPad. It’s actually really awesome if you are a Pixel owner who also happens to have Apple hardware or you want to share regularly with friends and family who do.

We have a full guide on how you can AirDrop on Android right here.

// Google