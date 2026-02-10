Samsung is reported to be testing the return of a variable aperture for its camera system, supposedly taking inspiration from Apple that is said to include it on the iPhone 18 Pro. The funny part, Samsung has utilized a two-stage aperture in the past, last found on the Galaxy 10 series.

On recent phones, software has handled a lot of the aperture’s job, but is significantly limited in comparison to what a mechanical variable aperture can deliver. The aperture controls the amount of light that reaches a camera’s sensor, but also plays into controlling the depth of field. Any amount of enhanced control over a camera’s aperture is a good thing for people who enjoy mobile photography.

Testing is said to be in early development, so we likely won’t see it on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. Samsung is reported to have requested variable aperture technology from multiple camera module partners, including but probably not limited to Samsung Electro-Mechanics and MCNEX.

If Samsung plans to adopt, this is something that the company would most likely highlight ahead of any announcement. For example, when it launches new camera sensors, the company releases press material to help showcase what its next-gen phones will utilize. The reintroduction of a variable aperture would certainly be newsworthy once Samsung’s decision is finalized.

Bring it on, Samsung.

