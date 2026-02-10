Google surprised the Android world this afternoon by announcing that Android 17 Beta 1 is arriving “soon.” Yeah, Android 17, at least as a beta release, will be here soon enough that they needed to make sure you knew and were prepared for its release.

There are a couple of things to note about this news. For one, they didn’t say Android 17 Developer Preview 1 is dropping soon. They said that the “Beta 1” is coming, almost as if we are jumping straight through developer builds and onto a somewhat stable beta version. That’s wild. I can’t wait to hear more about how that is possible or why we’re doing that.

The second thing to note is that if you are enrolled in Android 16 QPR3 beta builds (like this one), you don’t need to do anything and you’ll just receive Android 17 Beta 1 when it drops. However, if you aren’t interested in that, you will need to opt-out of the beta program (here), ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update that arrives, and instead just wait for the public stable release to arrive to get off the beta track. That should arrive as the March Pixel update in a few weeks, so you don’t have long to wait.

So yeah, Android 17 Beta 1 is coming super “soon” and Google just made that official.

// reddit