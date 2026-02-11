Android 17 has arrived, along with a release calendar that will help users time when they can expect new builds from Google. The first build to release, which is in beta, is available now for download to select Pixel devices.

Moving forward, Google has planned an aggressive release schedule. The Android team expects to reach platform stability in March, followed by a Major SDK Release in Q2. Developers will want to circle that one, as Google notes that it will have the potential to introduce app-breaking behaviors. Users will then have “several months” before the final release.

Following final release, Google has a Minor SDK Release scheduled for Q4. In between these Major and Minor releases, the Android team says it plans for Android 17 to, “continue to get updates in a series of quarterly releases.”

Overall, this is a very similar release schedule to that of last year’s Android 16. If you enjoy using beta builds and providing feedback to the Android team, you have a busy year ahead of you.

// Google