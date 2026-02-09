Bad news, non-Premium subscribers who use YouTube Music — the lyrics tab is officially behind a paywall.

The feature, if you haven’t used it before, has the lyrics scroll automatically as the song plays for you. It’s helpful if you’re jamming some karaoke or just can’t understand what the artist is saying. This move has been in testing for a while from YouTube Music, but it’s still disappointing to see it officially here and staying.

Here’s what you’ll see in the Lyrics tab after the change if you aren’t subscribed to YouTube Premium.

Worst case scenario, you can simply Google the lyrics to any song you want, but still, this isn’t ideal. We can’t imagine this specific feature being the thing that would get folks to subscribe to Premium, so why even put it behind a paywall?

// reddit