There’s apparently a big football match taking place over the weekend down in Santa Clara, CA. As a 49ers fan, I don’t want to talk about it much. But Ookla is making me, thanks to the publishing of a Speedtest report for the Super Bowl. In it, it confirms that if you’re a Verizon (Big Red) customer who plans on attending the game, you might have a better time (better wireless experience) than those on T-Mobile and AT&T.

The Super Bowl is a high-vis event, a perfect opportunity for carriers to showcase how their networks handle large amounts of traffic. In Ookla’s findings, Verizon’s median download speed was nearly double that of T-Mobile. Verizon came in at 1464 Mbps, while T-Mobile had a median download speed of 768 Mbps. Even AT&T bested T-Mobile by a smidge at 797 Mbps.

These speeds are thanks to a lot of work that the stadium itself put into the distributed antenna system (DAS) in preparation to hosting both the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup in 2026. According to Ookla, “Verizon improved its network with additional deployments of mmWave and C-band antennas throughout the stadium and in its parking lots.”

If you’re lucky enough to enjoy the Super Bowl in person this year, have fun, regardless of which carrier you use.

// Ookla