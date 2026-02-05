The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal is an instant $400 off discount. You could also maximize savings to $1,000 off with a trade-in.

We are still talking about Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals in early 2026 because this is the best foldable on the market. If anyone were to ask me if a foldable was worth buying, I would say, “Only 1 of them is – the Galaxy Z Fold 7.” Samsung, as you all know because we keep talking about it, absolutely crushed it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (our review).

There is just too much good going on with it, that buying it at a $400 off discount (buy it here) makes a lot of sense. You get a foldable that is so thin it feels like a normal phone in hand. But of course it isn’t, because you can unfold it into a mini tablet. The cameras have been upgraded, the software is far better than Google’s for a foldable device, and you’ll get updates on it for years and years to come. But again, the star here is the hardware. Samsung made a foldable phone that feels better than most non-foldables because of its weight, thinness, and overall design. It’s an incredible device.

So, at $400 off instantly and without the need for a trade, you get a Fold 7 with 256GB storage for $1,599. The 512GB and 1TB models are also discounted by $400.

Need $1,000 off instead of $400 off? Well, you could trade a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy S25 Ultra and get that discount. That is also an instant price drop, so you’d pay just $999 today if you have one of those phones to get rid of. Should you ditch those for the Fold 7? That’s exactly what I did and I haven’t regretted it for a second.

Samsung’s Fold 7 Deal Link