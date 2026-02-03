One of the sweet perks of being an Olympian is the swag. Swag this year for the Winter Olympics in Italy includes a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, which we must say looks pretty sharp. And for the price of free? We doubt any athletes will complain.

Samsung says a total of nearly 3,800 athletes (both Olympians and Paralympians) representing about 90 countries will receive the device. Inside, the company has baked in some software goods, such as a Winter Games–themed wallpaper created specifically for Milano Cortina 2026, a Galaxy Athlete Card for exchanging profiles and following other athletes, pre-installed fitness applications, and more.

The only silly part is the introduction of the Victory Selfie for the Winter Games.

The Olympic Edition will be incorporated into official podium moments via the Victory Selfie, which is making its Winter Olympics debut at Milano Cortina 2026. For the first time, it will expand to team sport competitions at Olympic Games so that all participating athletes can document their moment of victory through their own lens.

We’re sure Samsung is likely paying a pretty penny for that, but hey, free phones for athletes so that’s cool.

We wish the absolute best to all of the athletes this year. USA!

