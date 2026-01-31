Verizon is hosting an accessory sale with cases as low as $3, official PixelSnap Pixel 10 cases for $5, magnetic wallets for $4, and so much more.

Rarely do we see big sales that almost everyone in the world should run to, but Verizon is hosting one of those at the moment. A Verizon accessory sale has so many deals on so many types of products, you are bound to find something for under $10 that fits or works with your device.

I’m browsing as I type this out and I keep finding new sales that are borderline insane. You can get a PixelSnap case for the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $5 (here), a Case-Mate magnetic wallet for $4 (here), Spigen iPhone 17 Pro cases for $7 (here), and an official Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra grip case for $5.50 (here). You can even buy a PopSocket for $1 (here).

I don’t know how long this sale will last or how much stock Verizon has, but hit that link below to start browsing. Let us know what you find!

Shop Verizon Accessory Sale