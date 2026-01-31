Verizon is hosting an accessory sale with cases as low as $3, official PixelSnap Pixel 10 cases for $5, magnetic wallets for $4, and so much more.
Rarely do we see big sales that almost everyone in the world should run to, but Verizon is hosting one of those at the moment. A Verizon accessory sale has so many deals on so many types of products, you are bound to find something for under $10 that fits or works with your device.
I’m browsing as I type this out and I keep finding new sales that are borderline insane. You can get a PixelSnap case for the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $5 (here), a Case-Mate magnetic wallet for $4 (here), Spigen iPhone 17 Pro cases for $7 (here), and an official Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra grip case for $5.50 (here). You can even buy a PopSocket for $1 (here).
I don’t know how long this sale will last or how much stock Verizon has, but hit that link below to start browsing. Let us know what you find!
Collapse Show Comments
3 Comments