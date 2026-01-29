Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 6 Lineups Updated With January Patch

Samsung is shipping out the January patch to a total of four smartwatches. If you own a Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 6, or Watch 6 Classic, you’ll want to grab this update.
Beyond the patch, nothing else is shown in the changelog. If you spot something, please feel free to let us know. Here’s a look at the updated software version numbers, just to ensure you have the latest build.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Watch 5
- R905USQU1DYL6 (40mm)
- R915USQU1DYL6 (44mm)
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
- R925USQU1DYL6 (45mm)
- Galaxy Watch 6
- R935USQS1CZA2 (40mm)
- R945USQS1CZA2 (44mm)
- Galaxy Watch 6
- R955USQS1CZA2 (43mm)
- R965USQS1CZA2 (47mm)
Go snag those updates.
// Verizon
