Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 6 Lineups Updated With January Patch

Samsung is shipping out the January patch to a total of four smartwatches. If you own a Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 6, or Watch 6 Classic, you’ll want to grab this update.

Beyond the patch, nothing else is shown in the changelog. If you spot something, please feel free to let us know. Here’s a look at the updated software version numbers, just to ensure you have the latest build.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Watch 5 R905USQU1DYL6 (40mm) R915USQU1DYL6 (44mm)

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro R925USQU1DYL6 (45mm)

Galaxy Watch 6 R935USQS1CZA2 (40mm) R945USQS1CZA2 (44mm)

Galaxy Watch 6 R955USQS1CZA2 (43mm) R965USQS1CZA2 (47mm)



Go snag those updates.

// Verizon